Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after buying an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 34,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,278,000 after buying an additional 321,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 58,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,122,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Thomas F. Frist, Jr. purchased 89,100 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $211.93 per share, for a total transaction of $18,882,963.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 478,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,504,933.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HCA opened at $175.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.88 and a twelve month high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 405.72% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.