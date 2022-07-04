Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 117 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

WEC opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

