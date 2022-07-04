Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,500,000 after buying an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.04.

Shares of FIS opened at $93.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average of $102.41. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

