Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 232 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 72,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $63.68 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.