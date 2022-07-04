Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 234 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

Shares of D stock opened at $81.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

