Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,360 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 353,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $738,000. 70.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading cut their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

PMT stock opened at $14.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.11%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

