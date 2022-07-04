Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,855 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 196.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $237,000. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 172,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.63. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

