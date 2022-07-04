Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys 795 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 516.7% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.80.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $142.91 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $140.52 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.