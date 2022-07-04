Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,531 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,054,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,735,000 after purchasing an additional 507,151 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,794,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,007,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,803,000 after purchasing an additional 170,848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $22.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.52. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

