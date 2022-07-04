Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $135.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
