Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Bank of America lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Johnson Rice upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.33.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

