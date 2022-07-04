Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.90.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.20.

PJT Partners Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.