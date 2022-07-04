Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,101,000 after buying an additional 163,952 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $249.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.31. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.31.

Parker-Hannifin Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.