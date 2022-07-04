Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $335,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $111,473,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,864,000 after acquiring an additional 46,432 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,881,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $195.99 on Monday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $193.62 and a one year high of $318.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.92.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.