Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 32,285 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 374.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.62.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

