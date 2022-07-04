Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,065,000 after acquiring an additional 837,374 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after buying an additional 649,855 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,896,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,500,000 after purchasing an additional 177,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,259,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after buying an additional 329,138 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $19.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.88%.

