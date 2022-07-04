Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $2,102,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $636.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $623.21 and a 200-day moving average of $660.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.