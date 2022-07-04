Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 23.4% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 45.7% in the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.692 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

