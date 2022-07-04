Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $39.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

