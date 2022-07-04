Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $560,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $237.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.16. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.54 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.