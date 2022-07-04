Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $656,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $618,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $84.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.02. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

