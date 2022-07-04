Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,132,000 after purchasing an additional 283,983 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,983,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,334,000 after purchasing an additional 176,588 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,445,000 after purchasing an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $547,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.33.

Dollar General stock opened at $246.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,790 shares of company stock worth $4,857,823 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

