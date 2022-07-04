Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Invests $364,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,231,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter worth $20,948,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560 shares during the period.

SDOG stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $58.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31.

