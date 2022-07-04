Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $535,507,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after purchasing an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth about $78,658,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 25,218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after buying an additional 656,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after buying an additional 515,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn Bice sold 31,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $2,747,352.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,846.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,456 shares of company stock worth $2,861,364 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.95.

Splunk stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.35. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

