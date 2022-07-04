Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $572,000 Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JCPB opened at $48.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $55.28.

