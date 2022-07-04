Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average of $110.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $85.94 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

