Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 176.1% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 122,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $21.75.

