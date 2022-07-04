Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 6,666 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period.

BATS:USHY opened at $34.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

