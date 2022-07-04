Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,553 iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNYA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $496,000.

Get iShares MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:CNYA opened at $37.94 on Monday. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.85.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.