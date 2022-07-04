Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 31,918 ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (NYSEARCA:EFZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.11% of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short MSCI EAFE by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 202,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 84,539 shares during the last quarter.

EFZ opened at $21.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. ProShares Short MSCI EAFE has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $21.80.

ProShares Short MSCI EAFE (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI EAFE Index. The MSCI EAFE Index (Europe, Australasia, Far East) adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group, in developed market countries, excluding the United States and Canada.

