Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.88. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $131.43.

