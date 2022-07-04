Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 27,437 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 56.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $2,196,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $114.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.09. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 15th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

