Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.54.

NYSE:PLD opened at $120.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

