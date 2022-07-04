Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $108.06.
iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.