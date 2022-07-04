Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,783 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $108.06.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.