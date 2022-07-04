Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 22,037 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 136,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $115.82 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.11 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.