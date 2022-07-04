Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,827 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,123,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,773,000 after acquiring an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,614,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,215,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,305,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,757 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $56.33 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $55.37 and a 12 month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day moving average is $59.88.

