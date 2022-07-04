Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PGC stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 24.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $103,849.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,946.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter D. Horst acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.49 per share, with a total value of $78,725.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares in the company, valued at $341,603.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

