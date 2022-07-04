Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stake Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Twitter by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,514,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,582,000 after buying an additional 154,960 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its holdings in Twitter by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 9,205 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 62,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Twitter by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $38.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.22 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Loop Capital lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $54.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Twitter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.91.

In related news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud purchased 490,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,933,876.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 716,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,220,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 558,231 shares of company stock worth $21,390,076 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

