U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Increased by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $46.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.66%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.14.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

