Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,477 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $46.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.81. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $60.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.451 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.01.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

