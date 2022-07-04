V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $44.13 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $43.15 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.66%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

