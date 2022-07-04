Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 610.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $52.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

