Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Increased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.14.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $51.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

