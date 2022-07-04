Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,740,891 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,106,895,000 after acquiring an additional 791,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,174,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,792,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,263 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

VZ stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,334,176. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

