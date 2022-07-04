Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,347,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,807 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $279.08 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.54 and its 200-day moving average is $327.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.82.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

