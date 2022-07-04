Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Increased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $154,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,050,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,707 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

NYSE:V opened at $199.18 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.76.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

