Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6,837.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.18 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

