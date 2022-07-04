Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Cut by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 219,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $48,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

