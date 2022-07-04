Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Update

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,460,000 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the May 31st total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 838,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on VSTO shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $28.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, VP Dylan Scott Ramsey sold 8,422 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $318,098.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Robinson sold 3,526 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $137,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,971. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,780 shares of company stock valued at $10,373,989 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.