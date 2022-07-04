Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 264 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Marotta Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 718 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Raymond James cut their target price on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.79.

AMZN opened at $109.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

